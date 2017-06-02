IN PHOTOS | War taking its toll on civilians in Marawi

HEAVY BURDEN. The continuing military offensives against the ISIS-linked Maute group and Abu Sayyaf in Marawi has taken its toll on the thousands of residents who, due to fear, hurriedly left their abode and livelihood for safety. (Alexander Lopez/davaotoday.com photo)
THOUSANDS FLED. Authorities said 140,155 civilians or 28,011 families already left Marawi (the data is based on ARMM-HEART report as of May 31). They are now staying either in evacuation centers or with their relatives in the nearby towns and cities in the provinces of Lanao del Sur and Lanao del Norte. Others evacuees have already reached Davao City and Negros Oriental in the Visayas. (Alexander Lopez/davaotoday.com photo)
NOT ACCOUNTED. As of May 31, ARMM-HEART data said 3,228 civilians were still reported missing or stranded while 2,265 were already rescued. (Alexander Lopez/davaotoday.com photo)
AWAY FROM HOME. At the evacuation center, families will have to go through the daily discomforts, far from what they used to live in their homes and communities. (Alexander Lopez/davaotoday.com photo)
MOST VULNERABLE. Children, considered as the most vulnerable, experience uneasiness and distress inside the evacuation centers. (Alexander Lopez/davaotoday.com photo)
EXPOSED. During evacuation, children expose themselves to unhealthy environment, from the place they take their meals and to the areas where they sleep. (Alexander Lopez/davaotoday.com photo)
DEFENSELESS. The aged too are at risk in evacuation centers as the environment makes them susceptible to various health problems. (Alexander Lopez/davaotoday.com photo)
DISCOMFORT. For whatever health issues they suffer due to their age, the elderly are forced to adopt the discomfort of life inside the evacuation centers. (Alexander Lopez/davaotoday.com photo)
NOWHERE TO GO. As the war continues to ravage homes and communities in Marawi, more children of displaced families will suffer. (Alexander Lopez/davaotoday.com photo)
LONGING FOR HOME. They want an end to armed confrontations and for peace to reign as every displaced individual long to come home. (Alexander Lopez/davaotoday.com photo)