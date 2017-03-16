IN PHOTOS| 80th Araw ng Davao civic parade

DABAW & DIGONG. A float showing a developed Davao City and an image of President Rodrigo Duterte, the city mayor for over 22 years is seen during the Parada Dabawenyo on Thursday, March 16. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)
Here are some photos taken during the biggest civic parade, “Parada Dabawenyo,” for the 80th Araw ng Davao celebration on Thursday, March 16.
‘911’ FLOAT. Davao City’s 911 float showcases the emergency response system in the city. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)
The mother of President Rodrigo Duterte, Soledad “Soling” Roa Duterte was an activist during the Martial Law time who was responsible for the founding of the Yellow Friday Movement in Davao City. A float which bears Nanay Soling’s image paraded on Thursday, Mar.16 during the 80th Araw ng Davao celebration. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
MARDI GRAS. Local groups of the lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgender community join the 80th Araw ng Davao civic parade. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)
OUT AND PROUD. A member of the LGBT carries a placard which says that her father knows she is gay and is proud of her. The LGBT community in Davao joins the join the 80th Araw ng Davao civic parade on Thursday, March 16, 2017.(Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)
YOUNG RIDER. 6-year-old Bryan Gerald Sescon was the youngest motorcycle rider who joined the contingent of local motor clubs in Davao City during the 80th Araw ng Davao. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)
X-MEN FAN. A motorcycle rider wears the mask of Wolverine, a popular X-Men character, during the 80th Araw ng Davao celebration. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)
PREDATOR. A motorcycle rider wears a mask of Predator, a fictional extraterrestrial character of the popular movie of Arnold Schwarzenegger, at the 80th Araw ng Davao celebration on Thursday, March 16. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)
Persons with disabilities also joined the 80th Araw ng Davao civic parade. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)