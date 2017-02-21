A fire of a still unknown cause razed at least 20 houses and two commercial establishments of a textile and motor parts store starting early morning Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)
The fire call was sent at 4:00 am on Tuesday, February 21, but as of 5:00 pm it was not yet extinguished as firefighters try to reach the source of the fire. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)
LIGHT MATERIALS. Residents say that the fire spread quickly when light materials started to ablaze. The fire damaged a commercial building along Magsaysay Street, Davao City.(Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)
Firefighters from Central 911 Fire Auxiliary Services takes a break on Tuesday afternoon while other firemen continue to extinguish the fire that started at 4:00 am in along the busy street of Magsaysay Avenue in Davao City. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)
Different volunteer fire brigades assisted in putting out the fire. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)
Personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection are on standby to assist with their colleagues who were trying to put out the fire for at least 10 hours already. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)
Residents and bystanders along Magsaysay Avenue.
VACATE.Side walk vendors vacate their dried goods away from a commercial building along Magsaysay St., Davao City as the fire spread quickly inside the establishment. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)
Religious statues were among the things that were ensured safe by residents when the fire razed a residential community and business establishments in Magsaysay Avenue, Davao City on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)