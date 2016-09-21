PHOTOS | Commemoration of Martial Law in Davao City

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Activists marched in Davao City to commemorate the 44th year anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law by former President Ferdinand Marcos on Wednesday, September 21.

The protesters led by the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) recounted the atrocities done by the late dictator against the Filipino people, including the killings, disappearances, illegal arrests, and torture of government critics.