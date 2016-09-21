PHOTOS | Commemoration of Martial Law in Davao City

Sep. 22, 2016
dsc_0133a

Activists marched in Davao City to commemorate the 44th year anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law by former President Ferdinand Marcos on Wednesday, September 21, 2016. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Activists marched in Davao City to commemorate the 44th year anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law by former President Ferdinand Marcos on Wednesday, September 21.
The protesters led by the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) recounted the atrocities done by the late dictator against the Filipino people, including the killings, disappearances, illegal arrests, and torture of government critics.
Members of Samahan ng mga Ex-Detainees Laban sa Detensyon at Aresto, an organization of former political detainees arrested during Martial Law.

Protesters march in Davao City's main streets.

Members of Moro organization, Suara Bangsamoro join the march.

Youth activists join the march.

Youth activists in Davao.

dsc_0182a

Lumad people were also present.

dsc_0186a

Bai Ali Indayla, secretary general of Kawagib Moro Human Rights organization.

The group also condemned the rampant corruption during Marcos’ term and reiterated their opposition against the plan to bury Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.(davaotoday.com)
