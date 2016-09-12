PHOTOS | Davao activists rally Vs US war on terror

Progressive groups in Southern Mindanao gather along San Pedro Street in Davao City on Sunday, September 11 to protest the US War on Terror.
DAVAO CITY – Activists here protested the United States “war on terror” coinciding with the commemoration of 9/11 attacks 15 years ago. The protesters also expressed support to President Rodrigo Duterte’s plan of pursuing “an independent foreign policy.”
Last week, while President Duterte said he would pursue an independent foreign policy and assured the Association of Southeast Asian Nation of the country’s commitment to fight terrorism.
Kabataan Partylist regional spokesperson, Paul Dotollo supports President Rodrigo Duterte’s stand to pursue an independent foreign policy.
Davao City protesters burn a US flag to.protest its war on terror.
Protesters shout “US imperialist No. 1 terrorist” as they burn a US flag in a rally in Davao City on Sunday, September 11, 2016.