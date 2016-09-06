Photos | Prayers continue to pour for victims of Davao bombing

DAVAO CITY – Various groups continue to flock the blast site of the Roxas night market bombing here four days after, offering flowers, lighting candles and saying their prayers for the victims and their families.

On Tuesday, September 6, Episcopal Diocese of Davao Bishop Jonathan Casimina celebrated a mass for the victims of the bomb explosion that killed at least 14 and injured 70 others last Friday, September.

Casimina urged Dabawenyos and The Filipino people to stay strong and pray for peace for the country. (davaotoday.com)