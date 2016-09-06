Photos | Prayers continue to pour for victims of Davao bombing

Sep. 06, 2016

DSC_0068a

DAVAO CITY – Various groups continue to flock the blast site of the Roxas night market bombing here four days after, offering flowers, lighting candles and saying their prayers for the victims and their families.

On Tuesday, September 6, Episcopal Diocese of Davao Bishop Jonathan Casimina celebrated a mass for the victims of the bomb explosion that killed at least 14 and injured 70 others last Friday, September.

Casimina urged Dabawenyos and The Filipino people to stay strong and pray for peace for the country. (davaotoday.com)

DSC_0008a DSC_0015a DSC_0027a DSC_0031a DSC_0045a DSC_0080a
