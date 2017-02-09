DAVAO CITY, Philippines—The City Assessor’s Office is planning to increase the real property tax in this city up to 1, 000 percent based on the general revision submitted to the Commission of Audit back in 2008.

Jerry Tizon of the City Assessor’s Office, explained that the proposed increased was because of the delayed revision of the real estate tax, saying that “the general revision we have was last 1993, then reviewed last 2008.”

Tizon said they will prepare the general revision but emphasized that it is still up to the City Council to approve the revision or to adjust it.

He expressed hope that CAO department could submit the scheduled market value for the general admission by last week of March.

“All of the developments will be put there and we will submit it to COA,” Tizon said.

Tizon said that if they could submit it by March and will be approved by the City Council, the public will be able to feel its impact by 2018.

It can be recalled that last Nov. 2016, Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, chairperson of Committee on Finance, proposed to increase the city’s real property tax by 2,000 percent.

Dayanghirang assured that they would find means to ease the impact of the increase to the public.

The councilor said that the COA advised them to impose 10 percent increase on its real property tax every three years.

Dayanghirang said the city failed to increase its property tax to encourage more investors that would invest in the city.

He said that companies that sought investment promotions are exempted to pay for business tax and real property tax for a period of three years.

“That is the reason why there is no increase of real property tax and I think it is already the right time to revisit it,” he said.

Dayanghirang said that compared to Tagum City, investors wanted more to invest here because of the low real property tax.

He then proposed that instead of paying the new tax rate outright, tax payers can pay it for a span of 10 years.

For the payers. he proposed that they may pay 10 percent of the increase in the first year then another 10 percent on the next coming years.

“So after ten years they already comply the 100 percent of the now doubled amount of real property tax,” he said.

Based on the comparative study, it showed that there was only a 3.5 percent increase of real property tax. In 2016, the city collected P6.3 billion while in 2017, P6.9 billion tax collection is the target.

“There is only an increase of P600 million. If only the local taxes increased then maybe we now have P7 billion funds,” Dayanghirang said.

He said if the increase will be approved, the city will expect an P8 billion increase of fund by 2018. (davaotoday.com)