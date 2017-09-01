2 NPAs nabbed, 20 firearms seized in Kidapawan City

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Government troops captured two communist rebels following a pursuit operations in Kidapawan City on Friday, Sept. 1

The rebels were identified as Wowia Boton and George Cuyo, and allegedly belonged to New People’s Army Guerilla Front 53.

Authorities also found an arms cache of 18 M16 rifles including the two guns from the two arrested NPA rebels.

The arrest and the discovery of the arms cache came when soldiers acted on an intelligence report ofnthe presence of the two armed men at Purok 3 in Barangay Katipunan.

Combined troops from the Army’s 39th Infantry Battalion, Kidapawan City Police and Cotabato Province Public Safety and Security Company pursued the rebels which led to their arrest.

In a statement, Colonel Roberto Ancan, 1002nd Infantry Brigade commander, said “a group of NPA new recruits were being task to conduct tactical offensives at unspecified areas.”

The captured NPA rebels were reportedly turned over to Kidapawan police for filing of appropriate charges. (davaotoday.com)