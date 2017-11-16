DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Davao City Police Office (DCPO) chief Alexander Tagum said they now have three possible suspects on the killing of a police officer in Tugbok district last Monday.

On November 13, Police Officer 3 Wilfredo Garol Jr. was shot dead by unidentified men who hitched for a ride on his motorcycle around 7:45 a.m. in Purok 5, Sitio Luman in Barangay New Valencia. The suspects also took Garol’s firearm and motorcycle.

“We have a lead that we are following so we assure that in the near future, we will make an announcement,” Tagum said.

Once proven, perpetrators will be charged with murder and robbery.

However, Tagum refused to link the suspects to any group adding that investigations are still on-going.

“Unfortunately it’s still too early because we are still conducting our follow up investigation and for our reason that we do not want to compromise our on-going investigation,” Tagum explained.

With Garol’s death, he reminded police officers to be always vigilant and “exercise personal security measures.” (davaotoday.com)