DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Davao City Police Office (DCPO) chief Alexander Tagum said they now have three possible suspects on the killing of a police officer in Tugbok district last Monday.

On November 13, Police Officer 3 Wilfredo Garol Jr. was shot dead by unidentified men who hitched for a ride on his motorcycle around 7:45 a.m. in Purok 5, Sitio Luman in Barangay New Valencia. The suspects also took Garol’s firearm and motorcycle.

“We have a lead that we are following so we assure that in the near future, we will make an announcement,” Tagum said.

Once proven, perpetrators will be charged with murder and robbery.

However, Tagum refused to link the suspects to any group adding that investigations are still on-going.

“Unfortunately it’s still too early because we are still conducting our follow up investigation and for our reason that we do not want to compromise our on-going investigation,” Tagum explained.

With Garol’s death, he reminded police officers to be always vigilant and “exercise personal security measures.” (davaotoday.com)
comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

Sara Duterte visits war-torn Marawi City

362 Davao City police undergo surprise drug test

Farmers from Asian countries held in Misor town, peasant leader says

Addressing RH woes? Gov’t told to ‘go beyond’ birth control

4 PH national heroes replace Duterte family photos inside Davao City Council

Eco group welcomes Trudeau’s move to take trash back home

Marawi ‘bakwits’ required to register with LGU, says official

Iligan couple caught using daughter, niece for cyberporn

Army launches air, artillery attack vs BIFF in Maguindanao

Davao CENRO asked to explain landfill leak