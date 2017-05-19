5 killed, 65 arrested in Davao’s ‘one-time, big-time’ anti-drug ops

DAVAO CITY, Philippines—Five were killed and 65 suspected drug users arrested in a “one-time, big-time” anti-illegal drug operation conducted by law enforcement in 10 villages here on Friday.

In a press briefing inside the Davao City Police Office compound, DCPO director Sr. Superintendent Alexander Tagum, said the anti-drug operation started dawn of Friday to serve 34 warrants of arrest and 18 search warrants including the 11 buy-bust operations in this city.

Six low powered firearms, 11 motorcycles, a hand grenade, a dynamite and 131.4 grams of shabu worth P1.9 million were confiscated as result of the anti-drug operation, according to Tagum.

Killed in the operation were Mark Joseph Gimo-og, Rolly Arendain, Alex Cayao, Jonathan LihayLihay Jr, and Louie Francis Reta.

Tagum said the suspected drug users were killed after they fought back when law enforcements implemented the search warrants.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 11 Regional Director III Adzhar A. Albani pointed out that the volume of the shabu confiscated during Friday’s anti-drug operation was lower compared to the previous operations with 300 grams of shabu.

“We have a lower volume of confiscated drugs right now. One indicator of having less amount of shabu in the city is the big difference of its cost,” Albani said.

He said that in 2015, the price reaches up to P9,000 per gram, but now the price is pegged at P15,000.

Albani pointed out that the pricing of drugs in the city is higher when compared to other regions or provinces such as ARMM where it can be sold for at least P2,000 per gram.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio lauded the security and law enforcement forces for the successful operations.

“Zero criminality and zero incidents of crime is a Utopian dream. There is no place as such. Especially here in Davao which has a vast land area and population. There are people who will take advantage on communities that’s why our law enforcers continue to conduct such operations,” Duterte-Carpio said. (davaotoday.com)