CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Six persons, including two police officers, were wounded when law enforcers exchanged gunfire during a “misencounter” in Barangay Puerto, this city, Thursday night, police said Friday.

The Cagayan de Oro City Police Office (Cocpo) identified those wounded as Jaymar Canencia, 29; Mary Ann Ordaña, 27; Darlene Vim Eduave, 12; Enelita Salina, 45; Master Sgt. Jose Ryan Sevilleno; and Staff Sgt. Arman Tagolimot.

All persons were declared out of danger as they sustained only minor injuries, said Lt. Col. Mardy Hortillosa, Cocpo spokesperson.

According to the report, Tagolimot conducted surveillance on a certain Jojo Rosales, who was wanted for murder, in Purok 6, Barangay Puerto.

The report added Rosales must have noticed he was being followed by a policeman prompting the suspect to draw his .38 caliber pistol and shot at Tagolimot.

Rosales’ gun misfired giving Tagolimot the chance to return fire.

Sevilleno, who was in the area, mistook Tagolimot as an armed suspect and fired at him.

The four civilians were hit during the gunfire but their wounds were not fatal, Hortillosa said.

Lt. Col. Reynante Reyes, Cocpo officer-in-charge, said they are now conducting an investigation into the incident and assured assistance to those wounded.

Meanwhile, the police regional office said an in-depth investigation is on-going to “shed light on the incident and ferret out factual details which will serve as a basis for future administrative actions.” (davaotoday.com)