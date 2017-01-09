600 personnel from TF Haribon to aid ASEAN launching security

Jan. 09, 2017
Col. Gilbert I. Gapay delivers his speech as he assumes the position as the new commander of the Joint Task Force Haribon. The Change of Command Ceremony was held on Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Naval Station, Panacan, Davao City. (Robby Joy Salveron/davaotoday.com file photo)

Col. Gilbert I. Gapay delivers his speech as he assumes the position as the new commander of the Joint Task Force Haribon. The Change of Command Ceremony was held on Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Naval Station, Panacan, Davao City. (Robby Joy Salveron/davaotoday.com file photo)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Around 600 personnel from the airforce, navy and army will form most of the 1,000 troops to be deployed during the launching of the ASEAN Summit here on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

In a press release on Monday, Brigadier General Gilbert I. Gapay, commander of the Task Force Haribon said they have already alerted their component units to support the Philippine National Police in ensuring security for the different activities.

Gapay said the support plan of the joint task force covers disaster response, terrorism and internal security operation.

“Our plan is in support to the PNP Plan and we consider different possible scenarios and we are closely coordinating with different concern agencies particularly the PNP,” Gapay said.

Last Jan. 6, a joint exercise was held along Davao Gulf to enhance the interoperability of the troops.

JTF Haribon also conducted a Security Forum attended by resort owners, security providers, coast guard, local police and the local government officials of the Island Garden City of Samal in Babak district on Monday morning, Jan. 9. The forum aimed  to strengthen cooperation among stakeholders in securing the island, which is among the areas to be visited by ASEAN delegates. (davaotoday.com)
comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

Kapalong town orders suspension of classes due to TD Auring 

‘Baboy Halas’: Davao’s indie film heads to Netherlands film fest

Army: ‘Lawless armed group’ intentionally killed tribal chieftain

Lack of speed guns, breath analyzer cuts traffic apprehensions

Poll watchdog welcomes findings of NPC on ‘Comeleak’

Heightened alert up in Davao for Asean Summit, Ms U  

Farmers, Lumad in 2016: A year of blood, struggle

NPA owns up to disarming, killing tribal chieftain, 2 others in Caraga town

Davao records 366 new HIV/AIDS cases from Jan-Oct 2016

Davao plans to get P8-M mobile relief equipment