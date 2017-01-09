600 personnel from TF Haribon to aid ASEAN launching security

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Around 600 personnel from the airforce, navy and army will form most of the 1,000 troops to be deployed during the launching of the ASEAN Summit here on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

In a press release on Monday, Brigadier General Gilbert I. Gapay, commander of the Task Force Haribon said they have already alerted their component units to support the Philippine National Police in ensuring security for the different activities.

Gapay said the support plan of the joint task force covers disaster response, terrorism and internal security operation.

“Our plan is in support to the PNP Plan and we consider different possible scenarios and we are closely coordinating with different concern agencies particularly the PNP,” Gapay said.

Last Jan. 6, a joint exercise was held along Davao Gulf to enhance the interoperability of the troops.

JTF Haribon also conducted a Security Forum attended by resort owners, security providers, coast guard, local police and the local government officials of the Island Garden City of Samal in Babak district on Monday morning, Jan. 9. The forum aimed to strengthen cooperation among stakeholders in securing the island, which is among the areas to be visited by ASEAN delegates. (davaotoday.com)