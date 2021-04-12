Amid speculation, Mayor Sara denies knowing president’s health status

DAVAO CITY – Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio denied rumors surrounding the health condition of her father President Rodrigo Duterte during her regular Special Hour program on the city-government owned Davao Disaster Radio Monday.

The mayor was asked by the program anchor James Galay, well over an hour after discussing updates on the city’s COVID-19 response, about speculations on the president’s health.

The president’s health status stirred public opinion as it was timed with Duterte-Carpio’s unannounced trip to Singapore last Tuesday which she later explained was for her medical treatment.

“Wala mi nagkaistorya ni President Duterte, and dili man gud ako ang correct nga person ang maghatag og update about him so hulaton nato ang iyang opisina, ang office of the president nga maghatag og update about him (I had not talked with President Duterte, and I’m not the correct person to give updates about him. So let’s wait for the Office of the President to give that),” Duterte-Carpio told Galay.

She added that the President is not sick as contrary to rumors as her father had not appeared last week for his public address on government’s COVID-19 response, and only photographs through Senator and former close aide Christopher ‘Bong’ Go appeared online showing the president in an office and doing exercises and golf at night.

“He is not sick,” the mayor said.

Duterte-Carpio reiterated Malacañang’s reason for postponing the President’s appearance last week was due to 145 members of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) had contracted COVID-19.

“They had announced that, so it is difficult because 99 PSG tested positive, so they had to be careful with their movements, especially that our president is in the category of a very high risk individual because of his age,” the mayor added.

Meanwhile, Presidential Harry Roque has said the President may address the public today, Monday, based on a statement by Senator Go.

The mayor earlier clarified that her travel to Singapore from April 6 to 10 was related to her continuing medical treatment last year. She did not disclose what her medical condition is.

“It’s connected to my trip last October. I am set for four visits to Singapore. Another on October 2021 and April 2022. Expect me to take leave this October and next April. I just missed out informing out about my trip,” Duterte-Carpio said.

Mayor Duterte-Carpio’s trip was first announced by national dailies on Tuesday who spotted her at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. The City Information Office was unaware then of the trip, and only released a statement from the mayor on Wednesday.