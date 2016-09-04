DAVAO CITY— Philippine National Police Chief, Director General Ronald dela Rosa said the Davao night market blast may be a diversionary tactic on the intense anti-illegal campaign of President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a brief press conference at the Police Regional Office XI on Saturday night, September 3, Dela Rosa said that they are suspecting persons involved in the drug menace as the group behind the blast in the Friday blast at the Roxas night market.

“Pwede naman mabayaran ng mga drug lords yun (The drug lords can easily pay them),” he said.

But Dela Rosa said that they can’t still prove that the drug menace was behind the blast. He also said that they are looking for other motives including the fight against terrorist groups

“The closest is the problem we are facing in Sulu and Basilan right now. This might be a diversionary tactic to ease the pressure to them and to divert us from being offensive, they want us to become defensive,” he said. He said, however, that investigations are still ongoing.

Meanwhile, he said that the blast was from an improvised explosive device (IED) using “presumably”a mortar round of IED.

He also said all police units were also placed on full alert status nationwide.

Dela Rosa said that the blast may disrupt the campaign against illegal drugs for a while, but he assured that the PNP will try its best not to be disrupted to continue the fight against illegal drugs.

Police Regional Office XI Chief PCSupt Manuel Gaerlan said that the PNP have eight witnesses whose identity are kept confidential.

He also encouraged the public to go back to their normal activities.

“We are doing our best to keep the situation in Davao City and its neighboring provinces as normal as possible,” he said.

He also said that despite the tight security, he urged the public to be vigilant.

“Be vigilant and alert for any person or packages that were being left unattended by possible saboteurs, if all of us will collaborate then we can tighten the security of Davao City,” he said.

The Roxas night market blast killed at least 14 individuals and 67 wounded casualties. (davaotoday.com)