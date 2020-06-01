Bayan to Mayor Sara: stop fighting Lumads, focus on city’s COVID-19 woes

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The progressive Bagong Alyansang Makabayan comes to the defense of the displaced Lumad in UCCP Haran who have been accused of “murdering” two lumad infants due to negligence.

The group said blame should be on the local government’s repressive quarantine policies and neglect of services.

Duterte-Carpio on her radio interview criticized the Lumad group Pasaka over the deaths of two Lumad infants inside Haran two weeks ago, saying Pasaka “murdered” the infants due to their neglect.

“Kung inyo nang gipakaon og tarong, pero inyo man nang gigunit-gunitan dinha. Kung inyo nang gipacheck-up, gitagaan og mga health services, bakuna, deworming, unsa pa nang kinahanglan buhaton for a growing infant and growing child, tan-aw ninyo mamatay to? Dili. Kay maagapan man na. So murder by Pasaka na,” she said.

(If you only fed them well, because you took responsibility over them. If you provided check-ups, health services, vaccines, deworming, done everything for a growing infant and child, do you think they would die? They could have been saved. So Pasaka murdered them.)

But Bayan Southern Mindanao said Duterte’s statement is “clearly a diversion in order to have someone to blame for her government’s incompetence as they adhere to militaristic and non-scientific solutions.”

In their statement, the group clarified that the Lumad have been doing their best to survive the pandemic, through an “organized health committee and food production campaign.”

Bayan pointed out that Duterte has to blame herself for not providing quarantine pass to members of the Pasaka.

“It is her local government unit that denied Pasaka and the Lumad bakwits to obtain food and medicine pass in effect committing grave human rights abuse of food blockade against the IDPs,” the group pointed out.

The United Nations had issued an appeal during the start of the pandemic that governments over the world should prioritize assistance to displaced persons or refugees.

Pasaka have earlier responded to fake news circulating online and over the city claiming the deaths of the infants was due to COVID-19

Bayan-SMR reminded the mayor that residents of Davao City need her attention to their problems in this times.

“Mayor Inday, please stop attacking these Lumads, your constituents here in Davao City are more concerned on many things, from school opening, food, jobs, and financial security, than reading your petty rants against the Lumads,” the group said.

“The increase of COVID-19 cases in Davao City need your attention. Focus more in providing access of people to safe market. Try to think of the welfare of Davao City’s OFWs stranded and laid off. You have a city to serve,” Bayan-SMR added.

The Deparment of Health reported two additional COVID-19 cases, as of May 31, in Davao City, bringing the total cases to 300, as the city is placed under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) until June 15. (davaotoday.com)