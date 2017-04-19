City Council adopts 645 resolutions, 178 ordinances after 9 months

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Councilor Pilar Braga is the most productive city councilor from July 2016 to February this year in terms of passed resolutions, having sponsored 86 resolutions that the 18th council adopted. Coming next is Councilor Edgar Ibuyan, Jr., who sponsored 64 resolutions, Bernard Al-ag with 49, and Danny Dayanghirang with 40.

This, according to a report bared to the media on Tuesday by Charito Santos, Secretary to the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Meanwhile, Councilor Marissa Abella authored the most ordinances at 36, followed by Councilor Bernard Al-ag who wrote 28 resolutions, and Councilor Conde Baluran at 22.

Collectively, the 18th Council has adopted 645 resolutions and passed 178 ordinances since its members assumed office July of last year.

Santos also revealed that two councilors, Ibuyan and Jesus Melchor Quitain, Jr., attended all 33 sessions of the 18th City Council, making their attendance perfect. Meanwhile, Liga ng mga Baranggay President January Duterte was only able to attend a total of nine sessions due to her extended sick leave after she underwent a reproductive operation.

Similarly, Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, husband of the councilor, attended only eight council sessions as its presiding officer.

Santos said no councilor yet has exceeded maximum one month of leave credits annually, except Councilor Duterte who is also entitled to two months of paid leave as accorded by the provisions of the Magna Carta for Women.

Santos clarified however, that there are councilors who have served for so long a time that they have accumulated a lot of leave credits. However, to avail of these leave credits, a councilor must first supply it with the necessary leave applications and documents.(davaotoday.com)