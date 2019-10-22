City extends help to North Cotabato municipalities affected by quake

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — The City will extend P1.5 million to two municipalities in North Cotabato and three towns in Davao del Sur province that were badly hit by the earthquake last October 16.

The city council, through the committee on finance, ways and means, and appropriations, passed the said financial assistance on suspended rules on Tuesday during the regular session.

According to the data of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), each of the towns of Tulunan and Makilala in North Cotabato and Bansalan, Magsaysay, and Matanao in Davao del Sur will receive a P300,000 assistance to help them recover from the damage caused by the earthquake.

The said towns were declared under the state of calamity after the said magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit Tulunan, North Cotabato last Wednesday.

Based on the reports of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), at least six people were killed and more than 90 were injured from the said quake.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the aftershocks from the earthquake have reached to more than 800 as of Tuesday, October 22.

Based on the CDRRMO data, the 30 percent Quick Response Fund (QRF) of the Calamity Fund for 2019 has a remaining available balance as of date is P52,065,627.06

The city has already utilized P78,900,000 of the QRF from the total P130,965,672.06 budget for this year.

“This amount of available QRF is still very sufficient especially that we are nearing the end of the year. We might even expect a surplus from this budget,” said CDRRMO chief Alfredo Baloran.