City fines bar for selling liquors to minors

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — A bar owner was penalized for selling alcojolic beverage to minors.

The city’s Vice Regulation Unit fined bar owner Rolanjay Mistral Artiaga after a mother’s post on social media reached the attention of the city government.

In a City Information Office dispatch on Wednesday, VRU Chief Voltaire Engracia said Artiaga was ordered to pay the fine of P3,000 for violations of Davao City Ordinance No. 064-02, and Section 7 of Ordinance No. 0292-06, which both prohibit establishments from selling and serving alcoholic beverages to minors.

In a post dated July 10, a mother opined that her daughter’s vices was being catered by a bar that sold liquors to minors.

The mother, who worked overseas, said her daughter’s drinking was a real problem especially that she was working abroad.

The post was accompanied by a photo showing her daughter drinking what appears to be alcoholic beverages inside a bar located at the corner of Padre Gomez and Palma Gil Streets here.

Engracia warned Artiaga that failure to pay the fine within three days will mean “filing of appropriate charges in court.” (davaotoday.com)