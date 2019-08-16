City Police Chief asserts need for police presence in schools

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Davao City Police Office (DCPO) Director Alexander Tagum claimed that agreements which barred law enforcers to enter universities were “initiated” by communist rebels to continue to recruit students.

In the sidelines of the ISpeak media forum on Thursday, Tagum accused progressive youth groups, like Anakbayan, as being fronts of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA).

These groups, according to Tagum, have been exploiting these agreements to recruit NPA members from schools, where there’s no presence of security forces.

“They designed that to prevent the police and military from hampering their activities,” Tagum told reporters.

The Philippine National Police is currently pushing for the review of this agreement, such as the UP-DND Accord in order to have access to schools.

If the proposal would push through, the City’s police director said they plan to deploy police intelligence inside the premises of at least five schools to monitor the activities of “left-leaning organizations.”

But the University of the Philippines Mindanao Student Council chairperson Rey Mart Lapina pointed out that the Accord was signed after the martial law of former president Ferdinand Marcos “to stress that the University has academic freedom, as well as to protect student activists” from attacks because of their political beliefs.

Lapina said that the red-tagging of student activists done by the police is dangerous, as he stressed that schools should remain as zones of peace.

Meanwhile, he said the youth are not blind nor deaf to the issues of the country, adding that it’s actually the government that is giving the youth more reasons to join ‘legitimate’ progressive youth organizations.

“Actually, it’s the government that we should call as the recruiter, because of their violations to the rights of the youth, and other sectors, ” he said.

Within the universities, Lapina added, students are already faced with different issues, such as the commercialized education, and lack of budget for school facilities, that made them want to join these groups.

Asked for an opinion, UP Mindanao Anthropology professor Aya Ragrario said the presence of security forces within the University is “unnecessary” and “oppressive”.

“The agenda of the police inside the university is not aligned to the objectives of a university, which is to provide a free and safe open space for academic discussions,” Ragrario said.

She pointed out that authorities should be able to provide security even if they are not allowed to gain entry to universities.

She stressed what must be upheld is the fundamental democratic rights of the people.

Also, as a professor, Ragrario explained that she encourages her students to go outside of the University to learn for themselves what Philippine society is really like.

“You’re limiting what the youth could actually learn if your way of teaching is only confined within the four walls of the classroom, given they are very inquisitive, eager to learn especially during college where the youth is in the brink of asserting their independence as individuals,” Ragrario said.

For her, activities outside of the classrooms such as mobilizations, field trips, and immersion to communities are “crucial in creating the next generation, who’s aware and compassionate.”

“Our role as teachers is to guide, advise and ask them good questions like why is our society is like this. If they would be able to think about these questions, it’s what shifts them to become good citizens” Ragrario said.

“When I say I want them to become good citizen, that means their concerns and knowledge is not only for themselves but broad enough to include the concerns of other people, especially the marginalized,” she added. (davaotoday.com)