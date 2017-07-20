Councilor nixes PUJ modernization, signboard policy; pushes for dialogue

Jul. 20, 2017

This photo taken on February 27, 2017 shows members of the public transportation group Transport of Southern Mindanao for Solidarity, Independence, and Nationalism, voice out their disapproval of the impending Jeepney Modernization program of the Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board in a protest carava in Davao City. The group claims that some 500-600,000 drivers will lose their livelihood because of the modernization plan. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — ​A ​city councilor here ​said on Thursday that he is not in favor of the Department of Transportation’s planned public utility jeepney modernization project.

​Conrado ​Baluran​, ​chairman of the Council ​c​ommittee on ​p​ublic ​t​ransportation noted that the government would have to think of the over 8,000 registered public utility units in the city if the program would push through.

“Daghan man dili muuyon niana kay medyo 8,000 PUJ units diri sa Dabaw, ang pangutana asa na ibutang na sila kung atong ituloy na (There are many of us who do not agree with that because in Davao there are almost 8,000 [public utility jeepneys]. Where would you put them if we go with the project)?” Baluran said in a radio interview.

The controversial modernization policy, which includes replacing the traditional jeepney with modern vehicles equipped with either Euro 4 compliant or electric engines has caused transport groups in the country to conduct protests and strikes.

The transport groups said drivers would never be able to afford the vehicles even with government incentives and loan programs. According to their estimates, each vehicle would cost up to P 1.6 million.

The councilor also criticized the Land Transportation and Franchise Regulatory Board’s decision to ban drivers from attaching route signboards to their windshields, as part of their implementation of the Anti Distracted Driving Law.

He said the policy sowed confusion among the riding public, who now have trouble getting to their destinations.

Baluran cited the story of one constituent who spent hours trying to go to Uyanguren on Monday after hailing jeepneys who plied similarly named, but slightly different routes.

Baluran also questioned why the LTFRB chose to include the policy in the law’s implementing rules and regulations, which initially only banned drivers from using handheld gadgets while on the road.

Baluran said the policy was an “overreaction” on the part of the LTFRB, and invited representatives of the the Land Transportation Office, the LTFRB, and jeepney operators and drivers to discuss the policy in a committee hearing on Friday.

“Kung duna may balaod nga existing nga wala naimplement nila nga ilang gi-apil aning ADDA, atong istoryahan dili kay pakalitan ning atong mga pasahero (If there are existing policies that were not implemented, but were included in the ADDA, let’s discuss it, instead of taking our commuters by surprise),” he added. (davaotoday.com)
  • JG

    In a statement, the LTFRB reminded PUV operators of its “no-strike policy” as stated in the Memorandum Circular No. 2011-004. “The PUV operator shall not resort to cessation of service as a sign of demonstration or protest versus any government decision or action,” read part of the order’s provision.

    http://news.mb.com.ph/2017/01/26/ltfrb-to-penalize-puv-operators-who-join-transport-strikes/

    http://www.ncda.gov.ph/disability-laws/memorandum-circular-number-2011-004/

    This is a clear violation of the “No-Strike Policy”

    The government should enforce suspension and cancell there authority to operate these PUVs. The Jeepney operators and franschise owners should allow the government to do what they plan. That is to clean up the air and make a better future. President Rodrigo Duterte is helping the whole country by rolling out the PUV modernization program.

    I would like to see at least 500 to 600 new Jeepneys in the country by the end of the year as it would show what the future will hold for us. There are companies currently asking for the funds to be released for the units. I would like to see the government get this money in there hands so we can start the recovery process that these Jeepneys have caused.

    Jeepneys current produce roughly 1 metric tonne of carbon for every 24-25 units running per day. There are 200,000 Jeepney nation wide. That roughly translates to 8,333.33 Metric Tonnes per day. In 1 calander month with Jeepneys running 26-30 days ( I will do the math on the low side at 26 days). The Jeepneys produce 216,666.58 per month which is going into all the passangers bodies and the drivers. In 1 year Jeepneys produce 2,599,998.96 metric tonnes.

    These numbers are not meant to scare people there here to address the health issues by leaving these Jeepneys on the road. The current Jeepney is slowly strangling us each day by running.

    The new Jeepney will have a Euro 4/5 motor which produces roughly 50ppm (parts per million). That means if every Jeepney is running every day thats only 10 metric tonnes instead of 8,333.33 metric tonnes per day.

    To understand it with a visual display.

    A gallon of gasoline weighs 6.3 pounds. When it is combusted, the carbon combines with oxygen and the weight of the CO2 emitted is 20 pounds. Wondering how big 20 lbs of CO2 is? 20 lbs of CO2 would fill 1200 gallon jugs. If we had an image of this it would show a single gallon of gasoline on the left, a fire in the center and a stack of 1,200 gallon jugs filled with CO2 (an invisible gas) on the right. The combustion of one gallon of gasoline generates about 1,200 gallons of CO2! The CO2 would fill a space that is about 5-1/2’ by 5-1/2’ by 5-1/2’ or 165 cubic feet.

    How big is a ton of CO2?

    A ton of CO2 would fill a one story
    ranch house with a footprint of 116.1288 sqm and an average height of 13 feet.

    To make a better future we have to start today please like and share this as we all need to do our part.

comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

UNDER FIRE: IP, Moro communities, schools suffer as ML intensifies all-out war in Mindanao

Duterte to CPP: I bully people who try to topple government

BFP recommends blacklisting of 10% of Davao City businesses

Martial law hiked shipments to North Mindanao, says Customs

Duterte refuses talks with Reds, gov’t to wage war vs NPAs after Marawi crisis

IN PHOTOS| Davao workers join protest in Mendiola ahead of SONA

Lumad teachers file complaints vs military at CHR

Duterte visits troops in Marawi on Day 58

More investors sign up for 2017 Davao ICON despite martial law

Bayan: 5,000 protesters to join SONA protest in Davao