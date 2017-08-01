Councilor says terminated Mega Harbour project supposed to hire 10,000 workers

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The terminated Mega Harbour project was supposedly set to initially hire about 5,000 to 10,000 workers upon implementation, a city councilor said.

Trade, Commerce and Industry Chairman, Councilor Jimmy Dureza told reporters on Tuesday, Aug. 1, the supposed implementation of the P40-billion Davao Coastline and Development Project in Sta. Ana Port to Bucana area here would initially generate jobs for Dabawenyos and those living in nearby provinces.

Apart from the workers, Dureza said other business establishments can also benefit from it such as eateries and canteens.

“Imagine, canteens, you will be feeding 5,000 people per day for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” he said.

Dureza cited that although the provision under the signed JVA states that “the parties may terminate or recess the contract for breach by anyone of the parties,” he said that the council still needs to study the case.

“We’ll have to study this carefully because there are a lot of legal implications that will have to be considered,” Dureza said.

Dureza mentioned that he received an information that the project proponent is willing to talk with the city government to discuss possible ways as to how they will be able to pursue with the project.

“They are willing to sit down with city government and discuss possible ways how they will be able to continue with the project because they have done a lot already since the contract was signed,” Dureza said.

The councilor stressed that he is hopeful that both parties get to discuss matters and come up with solutions that shall enable the project to push through.

“There is still possibility. I am still hoping that once the parties sit down and discuss all of these, there is still a possibility that might be able to implement the project because if the mayor’s concern is about the environment, I think there are mitigating measures that will have to be undertaken so that this possible restructure of the environment will be avoided,” Dureza said.

However, Dureza said the City Council will backed the mayor on her decision.

“I think when the mayor has decided this she has also studied carefully the implications on all of this. So whatever the mayor does, I think the City Council will support the decision of the mayor,” Dureza said

In a statement released to the press a week ago, the local chief said the joint venture agreement (JVA) which was signed last year between her father, then city mayor now President, Rodrigo Duterte and the Mega Harbour Port Development Incorporated will not proceed anymore.

“The decision came after about more than a year of careful review and study of the available documents and after weighing out the intentions of the project against its commercial viability, legal and social implications, and the project’s possible effects to the environment,” City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said.

The mayor stressed that the termination of the JVA is “is coupled with a resolve that Davao City can really move forward and answer the call of economic growth by implementing highly sustainable projects, both commercially and environmentally.”

Duterte-Carpio also assured all Dabawenyos that the decision gives “paramount consideration” to the welfare and future of the city.

Meanwhile, the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (DCCCII) have expressed support on Duterte’s decision.

“I think as a whole we would respect what the city government is trying to do and the Davao City Chamber of Commerce have always been supportive of the city especially our mayor. I believe when she looks into something and she considers it detrimental to the progress of the development of the city then she usually takes that into consideration and I think we respect that decision,” DCCCII President, Capt. Ronald Go said in a press conference yesterday.

Go pointed out that while the chamber is not privy to the discussions between the city government and the Mega Harbour Port Development Inc., he believes that areas such as traffic problems and environmental concerns were considered by the mayor in coming up with the decision.

“And of course in the final analysis, they decided that it was not good for the city of Davao and its people,” Go added.

“In terms of probably discouraging would-be investors to come in, I think it only shows that the city is looking into these things and sometimes maybe things were not considered in previous deliberations and eventually when they see that something is not in the best interest of the city then they still push through regardless of what stage they are in terms of negotiations,” Go said.(davaotoday.com)