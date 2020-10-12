Davao City brings back curfew, liquor ban

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The City Government of Davao is bringing back curfew hours at night and liquor ban as efforts to curb the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the city by cutting down after-work activities and in anticipation of the holiday activities.

The curfew is set between 7 pm to 5 am and will take effect at noontime of October 15 and will last until December 31 in the Christmas holidays.

The guidelines were issued on Monday through Executive Order 55 by Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

“There is a need to pre-empt the increase of cases due to after-work, non-essential activities during the Christmas season,” the guideline explained.

The liquor ban is also implemented during curfew hours to limit after-work and social activities.

The guidelines provide exemptions to the following:

– All government workers who are on duty during curfew hours;

– All private offices and establishments employees who time in and time out of work within the curfew hours, this shall mean to include their travel to and from their residence;

– All medical doctors and veterinarians who need to work;

– Workers of public utility companies (energy, water, internet, etc.) conducting construction, maintenance or emergency activities;

– Subsistence and business fishing activities, their vessels are subject to lawful inspection by the Maritime Police, Task Force Davao, Navy or Coast Guard, if there is a reasonable belief that there is illegal activity or unlawful materials in the vessel;

– Individuals attending the wake of a family member; and

– All medical, emergency and disaster cases.

Employees who are working in establishments operating within the curfew hours are required to present their ID when facing authorities or stopped in checkpoints.

The city government has advised private offices and establishments to adjust their operating hours in lieu of the curfew. Sari-sari stores must be closed during curfew hours.

Establishments without permit to operate such as karaoke or sing-along place are prohibited while karaoke or videoke activities in residences are not allowed from 10 pm to 5 am.

The Department of Health in Davao Region has reported 76 new Covid-19 cases as of Sunday October 11. Of the new cases, 66 are from Davao City alone.

The total number of cases in the region is now 3,610 with 691 active cases. (davaotoday.com)