DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte announced on Thursday, November 30, that more anti-drug operations will be conducted to arrest all “scalawag” government officials and police officers in the city.

Duterte made this announcement after the arrest of Arnold Maalat, a former barangay captain and an incumbent barangay councilor of Barangay Communal, Buhangin district in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency XI on November 26.

In an interview, the mayor stressed that Maalat is not the only barangay official included in the list of persons involved in illegal drugs.

Malalat is allegedly protected by three police officers, according to a text message sent to the Davao City Police Office (DCPO).

“If the allegations are substantial and true, we invite them to report to the office or if they are hesitant to go at DCPO, I would rather refer them to the police internal affairs services in Magsaysay or in Camp Catitipan,” DCPO director Police Senior Superintendent Alexander Tagum said.

Although no certain names were identified yet, Tagum stressed that he will make sure that the office will “not tolerate any scalawag in uniform.”

“If we can prove that they are protectors and they are benefiting from illegal activities particularly illegal drug activities, then we will throw the book at them,” he added.

Tagum also assured that the office will help provide protection program on witnesses and other people who could provide additional evidence to prove that some of his police officers are involved. (davatoday.com)