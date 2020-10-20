Davao City Police adds three stations, 160 personnel for security and health monitoring

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Davao City will install three new police stations and 160 additional police personnel to add to the city’s security and safety measures, local officials said.

Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio announced on Monday that the three additional police stations would be set up in Barangay Mandug, Ecoland and Baliok in Toril.

The mayor explained that the additional personnel and stations would help in having more police forces focusing in securing downtown areas.

“Due to the large area of Davao City, we have lessened the areas of responsibility of our police stations for them to be able to focus in their areas,” said Duterte-Carpio.

The city government earlier announced they will install 20 police stations in Davao’s urbanized area.

Davao City Police Director Colonel Kirby John Kraft said in an interview that the new personnel will arrive on October 23 to take post of the new stations.

“The additional police stations will improve our police services like our visibility in the area of jurisdiction, provide our residence faster response time, and ensuring public order and safety” said Kraft.

DCPO spokesperson Capt. Rose Aguilar said in a separate interview that the police are tasked to implement strict health protocols in their area of responsibility as well as ensure peace and order.

“With our additional police force, we can effectively implement our curfew and liquor ban as well as our other laws” said Aguilar.

The arrival of 160 personnel now brings the Davao City Police population up to 2,118.

DCPO previously announced that police stations will be added in the areas of Bajada (to be separated from Santa Ana Station), Torres (from San Pedro Station), Maa (from Talomo), Catigan (from Toril), Eden and Los Amigos (from Tugbok). (davaotoday.com)