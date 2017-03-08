DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Members of the ​City ​Council here share different view​s on House Bill 4727 or the Death Penalty bill​ recently​ passed by the House of Representatives.

First district councilor Bernard Al-ag said he personally support the bill​ but asked ​why the bill only punishes heinous crimes related to drugs.

“​Why is there only one item? My position is I support this but with addition of more heinous crimes. Dapat dugangan pa (they should add more),” Al-ag said.

But Councilor Leah Librado said bringing back death penalty will not deter crimes.

“They will be afraid to commit crimes but it wont prevent it from happening because of certain circumstances, there would still be crimes happening,” she said.

Librado said she still do not consider death penalty as punishment to drug-related cases.

“Again, it is not yet deterrent, there are still deeper reasons on how this could be resolved,” Librado said adding that only the government could help suspects of drug related cases.

The councilor said there is a reason to be addressed on what made ​drug users commit crimes.

​The Indigenous People’ representative to the ​C​ouncil, Bai Halila Sudagar, said she was dismayed​ that rape was not included ​in the list o​f c​rimes because it is the “worst form” of human rights violation.

The removal of rape and plunder w​ere the amendments by House Speaker himself, Pantaleon Alvarez​, apparently to get the Lower House to vote on it.

“It hurts to hear that they would just easily forgive [the rape suspect] on a crime that is hard to accept,” Sudagar said.

Though she agreed on the bill, she hoped to include rape in the list of heinous crimes. (davaotoday.com)