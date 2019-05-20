Davao traffic enforcers nab 23 PUJ drivers for violating ID code

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) reported the apprehension of 23 drivers of Public Utility Jeep (PUJs) for driving without Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) drivers’ identification cards.

CTTMO chief Dionisio Abude told reporters on Monday that their office now closely monitors the use of IDs for PUV drivers.

The strict implementation started during the last week of April this year, he added.

Abude said they received reports that IDs are no longer visible in a number of PUVs in the city.

Of the 23 apprehended drivers, four have unclaimed IDs at the CTTMO, he said.

Abude said PUJ and PUV units without IDs do not have the franchise to operate in the city.

“IDs are only given to PUJs or PUVs with valid franchise,” he emphasized.

Abude also saw some need to improve their system of CTTMO especially on the recording of the IDs of drivers.

“We want to investigate why their ID picture is different from the original. We also noted that during the operations, a single driver would register three pictures in the system,” Abude said.

CTTMO personnel use smartphones to scan QR codes on the IDs to determine it is the same ID duly issued by the city government.

Abude also told reporters that some drivers use fake IDs due to the lack of franchise, a situation that he said would need further investigation from the CTTMO.

“They would resort to fake IDs because they have no franchise to show us,” Abude said.

CTTMO issued citation tickets upon the apprehension of the 23 drivers, he added.

The apprehended drivers were also required to pay a fine of Php1,000 each, and if proven that they used fake IDs, they will be facing criminal charges, Abude said.

“We will endorse to the police whoever will be caught using fake IDs,” he said.

Abude added that his office would also look into reports that makers of fake IDs are in Bolton area in Davao City.

“When I chaired the anti-scam unit previously, we have raided these fake ID makers in Bolton area,” Abude said. (davaotoday.com)