Davao’s Archbishop Valles on anti-drug war: Police should be inspired, not condemned

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Davao City Archbishop Romulo Valles said the government police should not only be condemned in carrying out the government’s anti-drug war but the public should “inspire” them to do their job according to the rule of law.

“We will not forget the killings. That is terrible. But one side of it is we will inspire the police to do their jobs according to the book,” Valles told reporters after a special Mass he celebrated at the San Pedro Cathedral on Sunday, November 5.

“Push, inspire not condemn [the] police so they will do better in their police work,” the newly-elected President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said.

The Mass was offered in observance of the National Children’s Month that carries the theme, “Bata Iligtas sa Droga” (save the children from drugs).

Valles’ statement came on the same day that the CBCP initiated “Lord Heal Our Land Sunday” where various organizations gathered at the EDSA Shrine in Quezon City.

The bishops called to “stop the killings, start the healing” and highlighted the extrajudicial killings (EJKs) committed under the Duterte government’s campaign against illegal drugs. Human rights groups said there are already 13,000 cases of extrajudicial killings in the country, while the police estimated there are about 4,000 deaths related to anti-illegal drugs operations.

Silent killer

Valles said between the proliferation of drugs and the issue of extrajudicial killings in the country, drug use comes primary when it comes to killing people.

“I think we have to first address the problem of drugs. Drug kills, not only EJK. Parang number two na na (That comes in second),” he said. Valles described drug use as killing people “silently.”

“It’s very sad to have the count of killings, I’m worried about it but I also wish you do calculations how many lives were destroyed by drugs, how many were killed by drugs, how many families were destroyed by drugs?” he said.

Valle, who has kept what he described as a “cordial relationship” with President Rodrigo Duterte, said the country has never realized the extent of the drug problem until Duterte won as president.

‘Healthy pressure’

Valles said the Archdiocese of Davao is conducting its program called Sagop Kinabuhi (Save Lives) in a bid to provide drug users and pushers with rehabilitation services. He said the program indirectly helps the government.

Through the program, Catholic schools and parishes provide rehabilitation to drug users. Valles said they believe the program gives a “more comfortable” environment coming from the church and Catholic schools.

“Church is more comforting and not threatening,” he said.

Valles said the program is still a work in progress. But currently they have finished the first phase of their rehabilitation program to at least 70 drug users who were accommodated by different parishes.

“Soon we will launch a 40-days intensive session that are in-house,” he said.(davaotoday.com)