DAVAO CITY, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte named former Davao City councilor Luzviminda Ilagan as the Undersecretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The appointment letter released by Malacañang Thursday, September 14 was signed a day ago.

Ilagan was among the conveners of the Forum of Women for Action with Rody Duterte or ForwaRD Women which aims to ensure that the administration is “not only gender-sensitive but also gender-active.”

Ilagan served as Officer-in-Charge City Councilor here from 1986 to 1988. She was elected as councilor in 1998 and served until 2001. Ilagan taught at the Ateneo De Davao University for more than four decades.

She was also a founding member of GABRIELA, a nationwide alliance of women in the country, and served as its national chairperson. Ilagan also served as a partylist lawmaker under Gabriela Women’s Party.

In 2015, Ilagan was the only female awardee of the top eight Outstanding Legislators chosen by the Philippine Association of Publishers.

Ilagan is a vocal critic of Martial Law. She and her late husband, Atty. Laurente “Larry” Ilagan campaigned against the Marcos dictatorship. (davaotoday.com)