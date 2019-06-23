DCOTT ready to comply with RA 11311

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — The Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCOTT) is ready to provide better sanitary facilities to passengers and travelers.

The assurance came following the signing of Republic Act 11311 by President Rodrigo Duterte.

RA 11311, also known as An Act to Improve Land Transportation Terminals, Stations, Stops, Rest Areas, and Roll-on/Roll-off Terminals mandates clean sanitary facilities and free internet services in transportation terminals.

The DCOTT management however only assures public of better sanitary facilities but not with free WiFi internet connection as of this time.

DCOTT manager Aisa Usop said they are ready to comply with the improved sanitation facilities especially that they are nearing the completion of the free comfort room in the terminal.

“We have separate comfort rooms for persons with disabilities, male and female. We also have diaper-changing tables inside the female CRs,” she said.

Usop said this is separate from the existing pay-per-use comfort rooms at the terminal that will continue to operate despite the establishment of a new one.

“They will still exist because they are our long-term concessionaires,” she said.

Usop said other facilities mandated by the law is already available such as the lactating room for breastfeeding mothers and a passenger lounge.

“We have long installed breastfeeding rooms here at the terminal. As I remember, we are even among the pioneers of the installation of breastfeeding stations among all terminals,” she said.

“We have installed new 50 five-seater benches about two months ago. Aside from our benches in front of our bus bases, we also have a fully air-conditioned passengers’ lounge where they can also savor snacks from the food kiosks inside,” Usop added.

On the free WiFi connection, Usop said she has still to bring the matter to the DCOTT board meeting next month.

“However, it is sad we still lack the free internet WiFi connection. I remember, the city government installed free WiFi to government facilities including the Sangguniang Panlungsod grounds and other parks, and there was even a plan to include the DCOTT but I still have to determine yet why it was not pushed through,” she said. (davaotoday.com)