DCPO tightens implementation of traffic laws in Davao City

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The tighter implementation of traffic laws has resulted in the increase of the number of apprehensions in the city, the Traffic Group of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) reported.

The high number of apprehensions is recorded in a span of one month, from the period of February 6 until March 6 of this year, said DCPO Traffic Division head Chief Supt. Nolan Raquid in an interview with reporters on Wednesday.

Naquid said that cases have already been filed against those apprehended violating the provisions of Republic Act 10586 or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013.

“Those who violated the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act have already in quested in court and paid their bail for temporary liberty,” he added.

A total of 5,379 violators of Republic Act 4136 known as an act to compile the laws relative to land transportation and traffic rules or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code was also recorded by the traffic group this year.

Common violations recorded in relation to violations of RA 4136 include the no wearing of helmet, illegal parking and reckless driving.

The traffic group has also issued a total number of 2,017 Temporary Operator’s Permit (TOP) for individuals violating the Republic Act 10054 (RA 10054), known as the Motorcycle Helmet Act of 2009.

“This is the highest running total of apprehension for a one month campaign of implementing traffic laws,” Raquid said.

Raquid also made an appeal to the public to report to his office personnel of traffic group involved in extortion or “kotong”.

“I already made a strong warning to our personnel not to accept any bribe or love gift from commuters because it is prohibited,” he emphasized.

He added that in every operation, someone is also assigned to monitor the conduct of their members.

Earlier, the Regional Special Operation Unit of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) arrested Police Cpl. Marlo Quibete in an entrapment operation after he allegedly received P20, 000 marked money in front of a fast-food restaurant in Barangay Santolan in Pasig City.

Quibete is allegedly asking money to a certain Aries Ochoada who was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Marikina City.

Raquid said they cannot allow such “irresponsible action” to happen in Davao City, the reason why they are imposing strong discipline among their ranks. (davaotoday.com)