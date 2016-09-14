The Police Regional Office XI released the artist and digital sketch of the suspect in the Roxas night market bombing. (Maria Patricia/davaotoday.com)

The Police Regional Office XI released the artist and digital sketch of the suspect in the Roxas night market bombing on September 7. (Maria Patricia C. Borromeo/davaotoday.com)

DAVAO CITY– Davao City Police Office (DCPO) will be filing criminal cases against the primary suspect of the Roxas night market bombing today, September 14.

In a press conference, DCPO chief Senior Superintendent Michael John Dubria said that they will file criminal charges today 2:00 pm Wednesday, September 14 at the Hall of Justice here, against a suspect of the Roxas bombing that killed at least 15 and wounded at least 69.

“As of now, we are finalizing the documents to be ready in the filing of case against the prime suspect,” he said. Dubria said that the DCPO will file multiple murder and multiple frustrated murder against the perpetrator of the bombing.

Dubria said the prime suspect of the blast “is the person who brought and put the bag in the crime scene.” The police withheld the name of the suspect pending the filing of formal charges.

Dubria added that they are identifying the prime suspect’s whereabouts. (davaotoday.com)
