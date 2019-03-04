Drug reformation center opens in Samal Island

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in region 11 (PDEA-11), together with different local government units (LGUs) led the launching of the first drug reformation center called Balay Silangan in Davao del Norte on Friday, March 1 at the Island Garden City of Samal (IGACOS).

The newly-opened Balay Silangan is the first drug reformation center in Davao del Norte province and second in Davao Region.

PDEA-11 regional director Antonio Rivera, Mayor Al David Uy, and Department of Interior and Local Government Provincial Director Abito Bernasor, graced the opening of the reformation center located at Purok 3, Barangay Licup, IGACOS.

The local government of IGACOS has allocated PHP2,500,000 for the construction of the center, PHP500,000 for its facilities, and another PHP500,000 for the center’s operational expenses per year.

The Balay Silangan reformation center consists of two rooms and four double deck beds. It can house 16 drug reformist per batch.

“We value life, that’s the reason why we are establishing Balay Silangan, to offer hope to former drug offenders towards reformation,” Rivera said.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) Regulation Number 2, Series of 2018, the national drug reformation program offers temporary refuge in the aim of reforming drug offenders into “self-sufficient and law-abiding members of society.”

They would undergo three months of house reformation, after which, Rivera said: “we expect to reintegrate former drug offenders into their community as reformed and productive individuals who are able to take care of their respective family.” (davaotoday.com)