Duterte on trying to visit Marawi: I’ll do it again

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte will try, for the third time, to land in Marawi City to be with the fighting soldiers who continue to push against the remaining positions of Islamic State-linked Maute Group.

Duterte expressed his desire to reach out to the troopers in Marawi during his first visit to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday afternoon, July 11.

“But I’ll try to make it again, this week tignan ko kung…,” the President said.

Duterte’s first attempt to visit Marawi was June 20 after he visited the evacuation center in Barangay Buru-un, Iligan City. He failed to land in Marawi due to a bad weather.

Duterte, clad in a camouflage and carrying an assault rifle, visited the soldiers of the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade, Light Armor Division of the Philippine Army in Barangay Maria Christina in Iligan City last Friday, July 7 where he assured the soldiers of the government’s continued support.

He was supposed to try to land in Marawi after the visit to the Army camp, but again, the inclement weather prevented his chopper from touching down in the battle-torn city.

He admitted though the difficulties that he, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the rest of his security face in the planned visit to Marawi.

All sorts of firearms and its considerable number are still in the hands of the Mautes and their members.

“This is the 45th, 46th day? Hindi maubus-ubos ang — lalo na ‘yung grenades. ‘Yung ipasok dito sa ‘yung Armalite may tube ‘yan. It’s grenade, but it’s a — fired from a rifle,” he added.

But beyond the dangers posed by terrorists in the area, Duterte said he needs to be with the soldiers and police whom he ordered, during the declaration of martial law, to “fight and die.”

“Kaya gusto ko talagang pumunta doon. The other day I attempted again, but Marawi is always a rainy place. I was circling Marawi, I could not land, I could not go down nearer baka matyambahan kami ng Barrett na caliber 50,” he pointed out.

The President also emphasized he has no plans to visit Marawi after its liberation from the terrorists: “It’s just ayaw kung magpunta doon na peaceful na,” adding “basta I want to be there while there is still fighting so that I can observe.”

Duterte says the fighting in Marawi may end in 10 to 15 days.(davaotoday.com)