Duterte proclaims state of national emergency

Sep. 06, 2016
Duterte pre-departure message Asean summit 2_090516

President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation No. 55 declaring a State of National Emergency on Account of Lawless Violence in Mindanao before he left for the Asean Summit in Laos Monday, September 5. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)

DAVAO CITY — Two days after declaring a state of lawless violence, President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation No.55 declaring a ‘State of National Emergency on Account of Lawless Violence,” Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said Monday, September 5.

Medialdea said the President signed the one-page proclamation shortly before leaving for the ASEAN Leaders Meeting in Vientiane, Laos.

In a TV interview Medialdea said: “The spate of violent and lawless acts across Mindanao like the bombing of power transmissions, highway robberies, extortions, and attacks on military outposts, as well as assassinations of media people, and recent jailbreaks. A week ago 15 soldiers were killed in Patikul and on September 2 the bombing took place in Davao,” were the reasons that prodded the President to issue the proclamation.

He said the proclamation is not martial law and that no curfew is being imposed. He also said there is no timeline for its implementation.

“The President will decide until he sees order and safety restored,” Medialdea said.

He said the Philippine National Police will be fully supported by the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

He said a memorandum order to implement measures “to prevent and suppress lawless violence” was issued late Tuesday afternoon, September 6.

“The Department of Defense and the (Department of Interior and Local Government) shall coordinate immediately with the additional forces of the AFP and PNP to suppress lawless violence and acts of terror in Mindanao,” Medialdea said.

He said the government forces shall deploy some personnel in major streets and thoroughfares as well as crowded places such as malls and train stations.

“The AFP and PNP shall also intensify their local and trans-national intelligence operations,” he added.

Local government units are also urged to give their support and cooperation for the effective implementation of the memorandum, Medialdea said.

He assured that the constitutional rights of the public “shall be respected and given  due regard by the AFP and PNP in the implementation of the order.” (davaotoday.com)
