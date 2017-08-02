DAVAO CITY, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday, Aug. 2 signed the law extending the validity of passports to 10 years.

Under Republic Act 10928, the validity of regular passports shall be valid for 10 years.

However, Section 1 of the “law states that individuals under eighteen years of age, only passports with five-year validity shall be issued.”

“Provided, further, that the issuing authority may limit the period of validity to less than ten years, whenever in the national economic interest or political stability of the country such restriction is necessary,” the law states.

Read full text of the law here. (davaotoday.com)