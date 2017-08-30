President Rodrigo Duterte interacts with the Tabak Educational Tour:
Peaceful Environment for Marawi Children participants who visited the President
in Malacañan Palace on August 29, 2017. (ACE MORANDANTE/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte assured displaced children from Marawi City that the government will rebuild the war-torn city.

Duterte made the promise to the 35 Marawi children who were part of the educational tour dubbed “Peaceful Environment for Marawi Children.”

According to a press release from Malacañang on Tuesday night, Duterte gave a short message to the children and promised them that he “will rebuild” Marawi City.

“He said he will work hard to bring back Marawi to its original state, if not, make it more attractive than before and without hostilities,” the press release reads. 

Duterte also vowed to prioritize the reconstruction of houses and schools that were laid to waste 100 days since the fighting erupted on May 23.

The trip was arranged by the provincial government and the Armed Forces of the Philippines to expose them in “peaceful environments.”

Part of the children’s itinerary in the five-day educational tour is a visit to Intramuros, Mind Museum, National Museum, Manila Ocean Park, and Fort Santiago. The trip will culminate on Sept. 1. (davaotoday.com)
