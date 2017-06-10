Duterte to issue EO for ​​P10-B ‘Bangon Marawi’ rehab program

DAVAO CITY, Philippines—Malacañang on Saturday said that President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to issue an executive order for the establishment of a rehabilitation program intended for the besieged Marawi City.

During the “Mindanao Hour” briefing through the state-owned “Radyo ng Bayan,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella announced that an EO for “Bangon Marawi” (Rise up Marawi) is awaiting the President’s signature.

Abella said that “Bangon Marawi” is a recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation program for Marawi City which will be led by the Department of National Defense.

“[The] ‘Bangon Marawi’ is already with the Office of the Executive Secretary awaiting submission to the President,” he said.

The government earmarked P10 billion as surmised by the President and it will be a multi-agency effort which includes the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Education, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Energy, among others.

“This is in conjunction with the Disaster Risk Reduction Cluster. It should take a minimum of six months and may begin after clearing the city, which should take about at least one to two weeks,” Abella pointed out.

The Presidential spokesperson said that “Bangon Marawi” will be undertaken by the Engineering Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Philippines under the auspices to be named Undersecretary “with the expressed purpose of bringing back residents and normal everyday life as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, Abella gave the updated report on the military action in Marawi as of June 9, Friday with 21 civilians killed by local terrorist group; 1,599 civilians rescued while 138 enemy killed and 153 recovered firearms.

He explained that the focus of military operations remained the continued clearing of Marawi of terrorists, armed elements in the area, rescue of trapped residents, continued recovery of civilian casualties and victims and assistance for the local government units’ and non-governmental organizations’ relief operations.

“Troops continue to gain more foot hold into the inner areas of the city and the enemy resistance is dwindling day by day while the clearing of areas by sector is progressing positively,” Abella said. (davaotoday.com)