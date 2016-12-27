Duterte uses rejected campaign contribution for village officials’ Christmas bonus

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte announced on Tuesday that he will give cash gifts to barangay officials using funds that would have been part of his electoral campaign contributions.

During the Christmas party of barangay officials held at the Davao Recreation Center, Duterte said barangay captains will get P10,000 each, while a barangay kagawad will get P3,000 from the money which a politician gave to him during the elections but he refused to receive. The event was attended by some 164 barangay captains and 1,043 barangay councilors (kagawad).

“Naay nihatag nako niadto sa election nga politiko, wala nako gidawat ang kwarta, di pud niya dawaton,” he said adding he did not report the contribution because he did not accept it.

He said he is now friends with the politician whom he did not name. He said he thought of using the money in December since he has no money to give.

He said he gave a portion of the money to hospitals and reserved some for the local officials here.

“Because you know, I could not have been mayor og wala pud mo (I could not have been a mayor if not for you),” he said.

Not government’s money

Duterte said the officials should not be afraid of taking the money since it is not government’s money.

“Ayaw mo kaguol og graft and corruption because this is not money of the government. It is money given to me which I tried to return ug wa pud dawata. Then niingon sila nga imo na lang na for charitable… or whatever,” he said.

(Don’t worry of graft and corruption because this is not government’s money.It is money which I tried to return but was not accepted. Then they told me to use it for charity or whatever purpose)

“That’s also not an income, I just kept it, entrusted to me, eventually I am the one who decided to where it should be spent,” Duterte added.

“I’m just making public what is really the truth para wala koy tagoon (I’m just making public what is really the truth so I do not have to keep anything),” he said.

No corruption

Duterte also reminded the local officials to refrain from being involved in corruption.

“Let us make our promise a reality,” he said.

Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act prohibits a public official from receiving any gift “even on the occasion of a family celebration or national festivity like Christmas.”

“Avoid corruption because I cannot help you if you get involved with it,” Duterte warned.

Meanwhile, Kagawad Romulo Tubal of Barangay Dakudao, Calinan district said he is thankful that Duterte gave them cash gifts.

“He has been giving us “pahalipay” (treat) even during his time as mayor,” he told Davao Today in an interview. He said he will spend the money for his family.

“This is a big help for our family,” Tubal said. Tubal has been serving as a barangay official for 24 years.

Meanwhile, Kagawad Lilibeth Salido of Barangay Tawan-tawan in Baguio district said she is grateful for the money that they will receive.

She said the money is a big help for her family.

“Our work is actually 24 hours, if there are emergencies, we are the first to respond,” she said. (davaotoday.com)