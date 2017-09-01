Duterte: We cannot destroy the mosques

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte said while he is leaving the decision the military on how to run after terror groups in Marawi, bombing mosques in the city is an act they must avoid.

“We cannot destroy the mosques,” he said in his speech in the 11th Founding Anniversary celebration of the Eastern Mindanao Command here on Friday, Sept. 1.

His message against military attacking mosques in Marawi, which has been reported to have turned into strongholds of the Maute group, came as thousands of Muslims celebrated Eid al-Adha, a day honoring Prophet Ibrahim’s submission to Allah by offering his son Ismail as sacrifice.

A day earlier, August 31, he assured displaced children from Marawi that the government will rebuild the city, where fighting between troops and the Maute group continue for more than three months now.

“He will work hard to bring back Marawi to its original state, if not, make it more attractive than before and without hostilities,” he said in a statement.

Part of his promise is to reconstruct houses and schools laid to waste since the fighting erupted on May 23. (davaotoday.com)