DAVAO CITY, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte said sometimes he cannot help but cry when he reads about reports of soldiers getting killed in Marawi City.

Speaking before residents and local officials at the 50th Araw ng Davao del Sur in Barangay Mati, Digos City, Duterte said he gets his briefer from the Department of National Defense every night. He also gets report from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police.

“And I’m telling you the truth. Every time I read it, I am really… unsettling masyado. Sometimes I cry. Maluha lang ako if the numbers are really great,” Duterte said.

He said since he is the commander in chief, he thinks about the family who were left behind by the slain government forces.

“Kasi, nakikita ko ‘yung mga patay na sundalo ko — “ko,” kasi ako ‘yung Commander-in-Chief — makikita ko ‘yung mga pulis ko na namatay come in numbers, and I can just imagine… ang pumapasok sa akin, ang pamilya (I see my soldiers and police, “my” because I’m the Commander-in-Chief, those who were killed come in numbers and I think about the families they have left),” he said.

The fighting in Marawi, now on its 40th day, has already claimed the lives of 82 soldiers and police. The government also claimed that as of 39 civilians were killed by the ISIS-inspired extremists, while there are already 317 terrorists killed.

Duterte said declaring Martial Law is a burden on his conscience. He said it’s one reason why he is angry at the Maranaos who “allowed the terrorists.”

“Kaya ganon na lang ang galit ko sa mga kapwa ko na Maranao. Sabi ko, “Galit ako sa inyo. Bakit ninyo pinapasok itong mga p***** i** na ‘to? Why did you allow the terrorists…” And they could not have built that kind of ordnance until na marami pa sila,” he said.

Duterte added that the government should look into how the Maute group was able to collect several weapons and explosives that sustain them to fight with the government for more than a month.

Duterte declared Martial Law in Mindanao on May 23 after the Maute group attacked the only Islamic city in the country. (davaotoday.com)