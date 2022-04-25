FACT CHECK: Journal News falsely reports that CPP’s Joma Sison is Robredo’s adviser

CLAIM: Journal News Online published a report last Apr. 21 with the headline “Joma admits advising Leni”.

The story, written by a certain Lee Ann Ducusin, claimed that the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) is a key contributor to the presidential campaign of Vice President Leni Robredo, and that its founding chair, Prof. Jose Maria Sison, acts as an adviser to both Robredo and her spokesperson, Barry Gutierrez.

Quoting a supposed statement published in Ang Bayan, CPP’s official publication, Sison allegedly encouraged “all partisans to persevere and be steadfast in supporting Leni, who vowed to stand with the people in the fight against an oppressive system”. He also allegedly warned that the masses will instigate the downfall of the Duterte administration “if he tries to cheat in the elections.”

Ducusin also included in the report that Sison admitted he was part of Robredo’s campaign and strategies and that he had several phone conversations with Gutierrez where he laid down pointers on how to initiate a media attack on other presidential candidates especially against Isko Moreno and Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.

As of today, Apr. 24, the story garnered over 38,000 views and more than 100 shares across Facebook and Twitter.

Journalnews.com.ph is the official online edition of the Journal Group of Publications’ tabloids, People’s Journal and People’s Tonight, and the magazine, Women’s Journal. It is owned by Representative Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, maternal cousin of Bongbong.

RATING: FALSE

FACTS:

Prof. Sison, chief political consultant of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines, issued a statement on Friday, Apr. 22 declaring Ducusin’s report as fake. He presented the following points:

1. I have not been advising Leni Robredo although I think that she is a far more qualified candidate for president than Ferdinand Jr. who has no qualification but to campaign with too much money from the bureaucratic loot of the late unlamented fascist dictator, Ferdinand Sr.

2. I have not been consulting with Barry Gutierrez, the spokesman of Robredo.

3. I presume that Ang Bayan, the official publication of the Communist Party of the Philippines, will deny the fake report of Lee Ann P. Ducusin.

4. I have never been approached or interviewed by the aforesaid Ducusin.

He reiterated Robredo’s qualification as a presidential candidate compared to Bongbong who he said is “a spoiled brat and a keeper of money and other assets stolen from the people.”

He also noted that Bongbong only wants “to revive the brutal and corrupt rule of his father and continue the same kind of rule by Duterte.”

Meanwhile, the CPP denied publishing a statement as claimed by Ducusin.

Robredo also denied receiving advice from Sison or to any of her staff. Her legal team, she said, is considering filing charges against those who have spread such false claims.

