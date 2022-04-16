FACT CHECK: Quiboloy media posts fake SWS survey

Apr. 16, 2022

CLAIM: Sonshine Media Network Inc News, owned by Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, released in their Facebook page on Thursday a survey results from the Social Weather Station conducted last March that showed Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. widening his lead against Vice President Leni Robredo in the voters’ preference for the presidency with a rate of 58% to 18%.

This post has gotten 27,000 reactions, 2,000 comments, and is shared 4,100 times as of April 14.

RATING: FALSE

FACTS

The research institution Social Weather Station has not released such report about the people’s presidential preference surveyed on March.

What they had released was its National Weather Survey conducted on December 12-21 in 2021, and it is their latest report posted on their website on April 6.

The SWS reminded the public to beware of groups claiming to post about their surveys and encouraged the public to check on their official website, www.sws.org.ph for official survey results.

SWS, in their public reminder said that false reportage about SWS surveys are common in a period leading to an election.

Davao Today is part of #FactsFirstPH which brings together various sectors that are committed to promoting truth in the public space, and exacting accountability on those who harm it with lies. For those interested to join the initiative, email info@factsfirst.ph.
