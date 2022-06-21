FACT CHECK: Twitter account is at it again, posts disinformation vs Robredo, E-konsulta

CLAIM: In June 7, the Twitter account @NewGovOrgABF or Angat Buhay New Government shared a tweet of outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo and wrote this caption:

“To keep our e-Konsulta free of charge. You may donate your own money as we are already short after elections. Anyone who is interested to donate funds may go to our Office of the Vice President in New Manila Quezon City to hand the money personally.” – VP Leni Robredo

It was published at 11:02 PM from Balesin, using the app Twitter for iPhone.

In its profile, @NewGovOrgABF described itself as an organization designed to overthrow the Marcos administration and introduce a New Government. It joined the social networking site in January 2020 with a location in Quezon City.

RATING: FALSE

FACTS:

Robredo’s series of tweets — the subject of Angat Buhay’s caption — are just some reminders for those who needed help as more people are getting sick:

(1) Bayanihan e-Konsulta is accessible through our facebook page. We send free Covid Care Kits to those needing them. Those who are registered as Covid patients are regularly monitored.

Molnupiravir is available for FREE for those needing them and if prescribed by the doctor.

(2) Non Covid patients are welcome as well for teleconsultation from our pool of volunteer medical doctors. This includes those needing mental health consultations.

(3) Our Swab Cab is up and running again. Please stay tuned to find out where we may be stationed for the day. Swab antigen testing is FREE.

On April 7, 2021, the Office of the 14th Vice President launched a telemedicine program dubbed “Bayanihan E-konsulta” to help address the spike of COVID-19 cases in the country. The E-konsulta called for medical volunteers, specifically doctors and licensed mental health professionals.

In her Facebook page, Robredo announced that the program will end on May 31. She thanked the medical volunteers who participated and contributed to the program, but she made no statement regarding the solicitation of funds to continue the program free-of-charge.

WHY THIS MATTERS?

@NewGovOrgABF’s post deceives the public and spreads disinformation on the outgoing vice president and the telemedicine program. (davaotoday.com)

