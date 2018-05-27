Farmers support activist Aussie missionary

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – “We will stand firm beside Sister Pat!”

This was the declaration made by militant peasant group Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) after the Bureau of Immigration (BI) denied the nun’s appeal for the reinstatement of her visa.

Sister Patricia Ann Fox, popularly, 71 popularly known as Sister Pat, is an Australian missionary who got the ire of President Rodrigo Duterte and was accused of meddling with the political issues of the country.

KMP said BI’s denial to Sister Pat’s appeal was a manifestation of an outright act of political persecution.

The camp of Sister Pat is set to appeal the decision of BI to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“The BI has turned a blind eye on the broad support of sectors, especially the support extended by religious groups and congregations for Sister Pat and her cause,” said Antonio Flores, secretary general of KMP.

The group emphasized they are standing firmly beside the beleaguered nun and expressed support to her decision to exhaust all means to extend her stay in the Philippines.

“She wants to serve farmers and poor sectors. The government should respect that,” Flores added.

KMP said that BI is acting upon the direct orders and command of Duterte who have specifically singled out Sister Pat and repeatedly expressed disdain toward his critics.

“It is obvious that Malacanang wants Sister Pat deported because of her activities in support of farmers and cause-oriented groups,” the KMP leader said. (davaotoday.com)