Fighting over ‘waves’, is government unified in fighting COVID-19?

May. 24, 2020

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Government officials contradicting each other on what wave the country is now facing the COVID-19 pandemic raises concerns from doctors. Is the government unified in its assessment and approach to fight the virus?

Last May 20, Duque claimed on an online congressional hearing that the country is now on the “second wave” of COVID-19 infection, saying the first wave started last January with cases of three Chinese nationals arriving from Wuhan.

But this was refuted by other officials, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, who said government is still in the midst of unifying their differences in terminologies.

Duque later retracted his statement saying he was merely stating an “epidemiologic fact”.

The inconsistency has brought confusion and fear from the public, says Dr. Geneve Reyes, Secretary General of Health Action for Human Rights.

“We are still in the first phase in fighting the virus. Based on the DOH (Department of Health) data, including the backlogs in the processing and verification of specimens, there is no flattening of the curve nor the end of the first wave,” Reyes said.

Dr. Gene Nisperos of Community Medicine Development Foundation said that these quarrel over medical jargon is an attempt to hide the real COVID-19 situation on the country.

“We are not done with the first wave and we cannot even determine the spread of the disease due to the lack of mass testing,” he added.

Nisperos explained mass testing is crucial in determining the right programs and interventions in addressing the disease.

“Mass testing is only the first step. There is no data if there is no testing. We do not know the enemy and how widespread the infection if no mass testing is done,” he said.

As of May 23 the DOH has reported 13,777 cases of COVID-19 with 3,177 recoveries and 863 deaths.

But doctors are concerned how government has filled its task force against COVID-19 with military officials with Duque relegated to a minor role.

The government’s Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) formed last March is headed by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, which includes the Armed Forces Chief of Staff and three retired generals appointed in cabinet positions.

Dr.Julie Caguiat, spokesperson of Cure Covid, pointed out the presence of military generals are untrained in addressing a public health issue, and has raised instead issues of human rights abuses during the enhanced community quarantine.

Meanwhile, calls for Duque’s resignation was raised anew, this time by the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, who pointed out his series of statements inconsistent with medical reports on COVID-19 “is another inability to lead the country’s pandemic response as its top health official.” (davaotoday.com)
comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

Back from his review in Cebu, archi grad tests positive for COVID-19

LGUs preparing as borders open for entry to Davao Region

Jeepney drivers in CDO told: comply physical distancing

Military arrests Lumad, occupies community in Surigao

Doctors explain ‘mass testing’ for Roque, public’s benefit

Infant died of COVID-19 fake and malicious story, says Lumad in Haran

COVID-19 testing in CDO to begin on May 21

Lumad schools still facing harassment during lockdown

Community college in Davao de Oro clarifies misinformation on stranded students

SIDEBAR: Doctors adapt to ‘new normal’ consultations