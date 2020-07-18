Filipina activist named one of world’s young outstanding politicians

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Kabataan Party-list (KP) Rep. Sarah Elago, is the lone Filipino to be named one of the outstanding young politicians from across the world this 2020.

The 30-year old lawmaker is among the five young leaders to receive the One Young World Politician of the Year, an award given annually to young politicians between 18 to 35 years old for “using their positions to have a positive impact on young people in their communities and countries.”

“Philippines and Kabataan represent! Malugod na ibinabahagi ng @KabataanPL ang pagkilala na ito sa lahat ng kabataan na nagsusulong ng bagong pulitika ng pag-asa, pagkilos at pagbabago na naglilingkod sa sambayanan nang buong husay at katapatan,” Elago wrote in her Facebook post.

Other awardees are Erik Marquardt from Germany, Joanah Mamombe from Zimbabwe, Michael Tubbs from the United States, and Zarifa Ghafari from Afghanistan. They will be presented with the award at the One Young World 2021 Summit in Munich, Germany on April 23-26 next year.

Elago is on her second term as representative of KP, which is also a member of the progressive Makabayan bloc. She was the youngest female legislator of the Philippine Congress during her first term at the age of 26.

The One Young World, a UK-based non-profit organization, noted that Elago is the principal author of the Comprehensive Free Public Higher Education Bill in 2017, working along with various youth organizations for the passage of a landmark law benefiting around two million college students each year since 2018.

The group also recognized Elago as the youngest of the Board of Trustees of the Philippine Legislators’ Committee on Population and Development, a member of the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights, and as an ambassador for various non-profit organizations.

Elago is also the poorest member of the House of Representatives, with a net worth of Php 85,400 based on her 2018 Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth. (davaotoday.com)