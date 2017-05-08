Floirendo: “CA position at the behest of House leadership”

DAVAO CITY – “From the very beginning, my Commission on Appointments position was at the behest of the Lower House leadership.”

This was pointed out by Davao del Norte Representative Antonio “Tonyboy” Floirendo, Jr. in a statement sent to the media here on Monday evening after his removal from the powerful commission.

Floirendo accepted his removal after seeing that the House leadership deemed his services were no longer needed in the CA.

His removal from the powerful body was announced by Deputy Majority Leader Juan Pablo Bondoc during the plenary session on Monday, May 8.

Floirendo, who served as a representative of the PDP-Laban political party to the CA, was replaced by Isabela Rep. Rodolfo Albano III.

“After all, it is the people of my congressional district that is my utmost priority over anything else,” the Davao del Norte solon said, adding that he will continue to serve his constituents.

He added that he will not seek any other higher position as “I have always been reminded by my father to take care of the very people who helped us be where we are now.”

“I owe my position to the people of the 2nd District of Davao del Norte.”

Floirendo also pledged his continued support to the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Positions may come and go but my brotherly love for Digong remains forever. He is family. And family sticks together till the end,” he said.

Floirendo was among the members of the House who were ousted from their respective positions in relation to the voting on death penalty last March.

Representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo was also ousted as deputy speaker together with other 11 lawmakers from their respective leadership posts in the Lower House. (davaotoday.com)