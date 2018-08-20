DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Christopher “Bong” Go reiterated that he is not interested for a senate seat despite having been endorsed by the regional political party Hugpong Ng Pagbabago (HNP).

In an interview earlier before the oath taking ceremony of HNP at the SMX Convention here on Friday, SAP Bong Go said he is not a candidate for the mid-term elections 2019.

“Nandito po ako para magsalita… Mga taga Davao to, mga kababayan ko. Mga barangay captains to na matagal ko ng nakakasama dito sa Davao at masaya ako na makapagsalita sa harapan nila,” Go said.

Go added that is only President Rodrigo Duterte who can change his mind.

“Siya po ang mas nakakaalam… The wisdom of my boss, the wisdom of the president. Kung saan po ako mas makakatulong,” he said.

“Happy na po ako ngayon sa trabaho ko. Marami akong natutulongan kahit saan pa man,” he added.

HNP Chairperson and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio endorsed during the HNP convention here, eight possible senatorial candidates for the mid-term elections such as presidential spokesman Harry Roque, Senators Cynthia Villar, Joseph Victor Ejercito, and Sonny Angara, Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos, former Philippine National Police chief Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa, Maguindanao 2nd district Rep. Zajid Mangudadatu and SAP Bong Go.(davaotoday.com)