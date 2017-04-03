Gov’t spends P5-M educ aid for kin of 2003 Davao blast victims   

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — The city government announced it spent P5 million in the continuing educational support to the kin of 2003 bombings of Sasa Wharf and the old Davao City International Airport.

Relatives of the victims converged at the Sasa Wharf last Sunday, April 2, to commemorate the incident.

Of the total amount spent through the said assistance, around 500 scholars were also enrolled by the city government to various educational institutions, the City Information Office said on Monday, April 3.

The report was based on the data provided by the City Social Services Development Office (CSSDO).

The assistance, the CIO added, was for the children and kin of all victims, whether killed or had only been injured during the twin bombings in 2003.

In the same press statement, CSSDO head Maria Luisa Bermudo said that 14 years after the incident that killed 15 civilians and injured 46 others, the assistance will continue as long as the scholars are willing to continue their studies.

“The beneficiaries of our educational assistance can choose their own schools, whether it’s a public or a private school. They can even choose their own course,” Bermudo added, as she reminded the beneficiaries to inform the CSSDO if they decide to shift courses.(davaotoday.com)