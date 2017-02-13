Group to publish primer on federalism

Feb. 13, 2017

Atty. Randolph Parcasio of the Kilos Pederal sa Pagbabago says the primer on federalism will be translated to all major languages in the country. (Photo by Marlo Joshua Brua)

By Marlo Joshua Brua, Intern

DAVAO CITY, Philippines— Federalism advocates came up with a primer to boost the campaign for the major shift in the country’s political and economic system.

Speaking at the weekly Kapehan sa Dabaw at SM annex on Monday,  Atty. Randolph Parcasio of Kilos Pederal sa Pagbabago said that a primer on federalism has already been made, but is yet to be translated into different major dialects around the country.

“We are now at the stage of informing the people of what Federalism is.  That’s why we have published a primer. We have written it in Tagalog and this will be translated into Cebuano, and to all major languages in the country,” Parcasio said.

Parcasio also added that the primer highlighted some of the basic structures of the proposed form of government such as the scope of its powers, changes in command, system, benefits, processes, among others.

“In our case, we focus on the substance, what would be the powers of national government, if we create federal state or we call it regional state so as not to confuse with national government, what would be its power and what powers will they share, so we have zero-in on that for the people to understand,” he said.

Ma. Marilyn Rojas, also a member of KPP, said a “Question and Answer” portion of the primer written in Filipino would allow the people to easily grasp the basic concepts of Federalism.

“We are expecting that young voters, the students, the youth and the elders who can still vote can easily understand this primer in Filipino,” Rojas said.

KPP is planning to have an Ilonggo translation of the primer being the spoken dialect in the Visayas region and SOCCSKSARGEN.

Meanwhile, Parcasio said the Duterte administration is bent on pushing the federal form of government also for the establishment of the Bangsamoro government.

KPP has been pushing for five regional states— Northern Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon to the Bicol Region, the entire Visayas, and MINSUPALA (Mindanao, Sulu and Palawan). All states were based on cultural features, geographic contiguity and economic potential.

He pointed out that under a federal system, regional states have the power to legislate and execute programs and authority over, but not limited to─ health, education, labor and employment, tourism, science and technology, social welfare, ancestral rights and cultural heritage including ancestral lands and ancestral domains, sports development, transportation and communication. (davaotoday.com)

 
  • Nath Anter

    In the would-be Federal Republic of the Philippines, i wish, that there shall be two distinct federal states, namely the BangsaMoro and the BangsaSug..BangsaMoro will cover the CAB territory in Mainland Mindanao and nearby waters, while BangsaSug will cover the Sulu-Basilan-Tawitawi group of Islands. Also Cordillera should be separate and distinct federal state from other Northern Luzon states.
    My ideal proposed 15 federal states for the Republic:
    1. Ilocandia (Ilocos region and northern part of Cagayan Valley)
    2. Cordillera State
    3. Central Luzon (Central Luzon and southern part of Cagayan Valley)
    4. Greater Manila (Metro Manila charter, including Rizal areas)
    5. Tagalog South (CALABARZON-MIMA)
    6.. Bicol State (Bicol Region, Masbate)
    7. Palawan State (Palawan Province only)
    8. Bangsawaray (Samar-Leyte)
    9. Visayas Islands (Central Visayas)
    10. Western Visayas State (Panay-Negros-Romblon)
    11. Mindanao North (Region 10 and Northern Caraga)
    12. Zamboanga State (entire Zamboanga Peninsula)
    13. Mindanao South (South Caraga, Davao Region, SOCSKSARGEN not covered under CAB)
    14. Bangsamoro (Mainland Mindanao covered in CAB)
    15. Bangsasug (Sulu-Basilan-Tawitawi island group
    Also, i disagree on a federal-parliamentary…i would rather have a federal-presidential setup, like that in US. Where there is a President, who selects his own cabinet in the federal govt, and then there’s the Vice President, who will also acts as the Senate President…Each Senator is elected locally as representatives of federal states..Each federal state needs to have four (4) locally and popularly voted Senator. No more party-lists..no more upper house or lower house…they will be the ones legislating national policies and laws..each voter can only vote for one Senator, and whoever gets to have the top 4 most votes will have a seat in the national senate in the capital.. then each federal state will have its own governor and its own lawmaking council (a state senate, or a parliamentary whatever the case may be) that will adhere to the federal constitution. Budgeting and revenue collection will be responsibility of the concerned state, but Tax laws shall only be one and nation-wide, except for local permits.. The site of operations shall be the jurisdiction of tax, so mining companies operating in surigao or benguet will have to pay there and not in makati where their corporate offices are located. No more double taxes, like federal and local taxes to avoid complexity. Federal govt will have a 20% share of local collections, except for govt-recognized conflict/disaster areas like Southern Mindanao areas and Eastern Visayas, and that can only be lifted once development and sustainability has been established. Conflic/disaster areas identified tend to be poorer, so there will be an equalization fund, that the other states need to contribute.
    Management will be shared by the federal govt and the state govt, but more emphasis on the state govt especially on most economic and administrative policies, while federal govt will play a role on education, health..
    Autonomy towards self-sufficiency is emphasized.

